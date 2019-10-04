Stephen Muldrow, juramentará hoy como nuevo jefe de la Fiscalía Federal, confirmó la portavoz de prensa del esa oficina, Lymarie Llovet.
La juramentación se llevará a cabo en una ceremonia privada a la que comparecerán los jueces del Tribunal de Distrito de Puerto Rico y la familia de Muldrow.
En junio pasado, el presidente Donald Trump anunció la nominación de Muldrow para ocupar la silla que deja la fiscal Rosa Emilia Rodríguez, quien se retira tras laborar 30 años en el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos. El funcionario fue confirmado por el Senado federal el 19 de septiembre.
Muldrow, quien trabaja en la fiscalía federal en Orlando, cuenta con más de 30 años de experiencia como fiscal. Durante su desempeño en las jurisdicciones de Florida y Puerto Rico, ha sido reconocido con múltiples galardones.
(4) Comentarios
Se le acabó el reinado a la jefa del cartel de la avenida Chardon........
Este nuevo fiscal va a ser un dolor de cabeza para muchos. Viene espeluao por Trump.
Por fin. Ya de acabo el hacerle el trabajo al estado.
MUCHO TRABAJO IN PORT RORICO ROBOS DROGAS CRIMEN ORGANIZADO GENTES CLANDESTINAS GOBIERNO NECESITAN ESTRUCTURAS Y AYUDA LA MALDAD Y CRÍMENES SON RAMPANTE MUCHAS MUERTES SIN ESCLARECER ASALTOS CARJAQUIN Y OTRAS COSITAS Y DIOS LO VENDIGA Y TODO SEA PARA EL BIEN DE LA FAMILIA DE P.R.QUE TANTO LA NECESIDAD AMEN AMEN AMEN GRACIAS MUCHAS...
