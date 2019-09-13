Un vehículo fue hurtado ayer, jueves, en la calle Aries de la urbanización Los Ángeles, en Carolina.
La querellante denunció que dejó estacionado el auto descrito como un Ford Edge, color gris, del año 2010 cerca a un centro infantil de cuidado diurno y al regresar se percató que alguien se lo había llevado.
Agentes adscritos a Vehículos Hurtados de Carolina asumieron la investigación.
