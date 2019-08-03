Policía
Archivo / EL VOCERO

El hurto de siete mil dólares en cables telefónicos se reportó en la tarde del viernes en el kilómetro 48 de la carretera PR-155, en Morovis.

El querellante, Luis A. Pantoja del Valle, denunció que alguien se apropió de 275 pies de cables de 300×24, 275 pies de cable 900×24 y 275 pies de cable 1200×24, todos pertenecientes a la compañía Claro.

Investigó preliminarmente el agente José O. Alvarado Figueroa, del distrito de Morovis, quien luego refirió el caso a la división de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Arecibo.

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.