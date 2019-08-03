El hurto de siete mil dólares en cables telefónicos se reportó en la tarde del viernes en el kilómetro 48 de la carretera PR-155, en Morovis.
El querellante, Luis A. Pantoja del Valle, denunció que alguien se apropió de 275 pies de cables de 300×24, 275 pies de cable 900×24 y 275 pies de cable 1200×24, todos pertenecientes a la compañía Claro.
Investigó preliminarmente el agente José O. Alvarado Figueroa, del distrito de Morovis, quien luego refirió el caso a la división de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Arecibo.
