VEGA BAJA – El Cuartel de la Policía Municipal que ubica en la PR-867 fue escalado anoche, y los ladrones se llevaron una motocicleta Yamaha.
Según la querella, desconocidos rompieron el candado del portón frontal, logrando acceso al interior, apropiándose de una motora Scooter marca Yamaha color roja de 2017 con tablilla 256589M.
El escalamiento fue denunciado a las 11:05 de la noche de ayer.
El agente Luis Mejías, adscrito al distrito de Toa Baja, se hizo cargo de la investigación.
(3) Comentarios
Siempre pienso que en los cuarteles de la Policía hay muchos pillos.
Inside job....!!!!
Jejejeje!!!! El bichote mandó a buscar la motorita de deliveries...... policia = 🙉🙊🙈🙉🙊🙈🙉🙊🙈🙉🙊🙈
