Agentes investigan un incidente de vehículo hurtado reportado en horas de la madrugada del jueves, en el área de estacionamiento de la Funeraria Rodríguez Osorio, en Carolina.
Conforme se informó, la perjudicada dejó estacionado su vehículo Hyundai Tucson, color azul del año 2018, y que alguien se apropió del mismo.
Posteriormente, notificaron mediante llamada telefónica sobre un vehículo incendiado, el cual luego de la pesquisa arrojó ser el presuntamente hurtado.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Vehículos Hurtados de Carolina tomaron parte sobre la investigación relacionada a este hecho.
