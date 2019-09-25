policia
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Desconocidos hurtaron a eso de las 8:15 de anoche uno de los vehículos de seguridad del centro comercial The Mall of San Juan.

Según el reporte preliminar, un empleado denunció que los malhechores se llevaron desde el estacionamiento el vehículo Yamaha blanco de 2016 de la compañía Allied Universal y rotulado con los colores de The Mall of San Juan.

El vehículo fue valorado en siete mil dólares.

Agentes adscritos al precinto de Hato Rey Este investigaron preliminarmente y luego refirieron el caso a agentes de la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de San Juan.

