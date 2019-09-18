policia
EL VOCERO / Archivo

El hurto de una pick up fue reportado en horas de la madrugada de hoy en la carretera PR-639, en el barrio Sabana Hoyos, en Arecibo.

Según denunció el querellante, alguien robó frente a su residencia una Mazda B-3000 azul de dos puertas de 2005, con tablilla 805-555.

Agentes de la División de Vehículos Hurtados de Arecibo asumieron la investigación.

(1) Comentarios

Mazeto
Elmo Home-Brown

Jejejeje!!!! Y esto es noticia???? Si eso pasa todos los dias en la pocilga boricua..... Ni los anafres ni las muelas y llagas que ni pasan inspeccion se salvan.......

