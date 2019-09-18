El hurto de una pick up fue reportado en horas de la madrugada de hoy en la carretera PR-639, en el barrio Sabana Hoyos, en Arecibo.
Según denunció el querellante, alguien robó frente a su residencia una Mazda B-3000 azul de dos puertas de 2005, con tablilla 805-555.
Agentes de la División de Vehículos Hurtados de Arecibo asumieron la investigación.
(1) Comentarios
Jejejeje!!!! Y esto es noticia???? Si eso pasa todos los dias en la pocilga boricua..... Ni los anafres ni las muelas y llagas que ni pasan inspeccion se salvan.......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.