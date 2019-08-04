Como Félix Rodríguez Betancourt fue finalmente identificado el individuo acribillado a tiros a las 8:34 de la mañana de ayer en el estacionamiento del negocio Liquor Store Blue, ubicado en la avenida Campo Rico, en Carolina.
Según el informe preliminar, una llamada al Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó sobre detonaciones en el área, y al llegar las autoridades encontraron el cadáver con múltiples heridas de bala al interior de una pick-up.
La agente Karla Millán, del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Carolina, y la fiscal Jimara Gabriel Maysonet asumieron las pesquisas.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.