El hombre que fue asesinado a balazos a las 5:10 de la mañana de hoy a entre los edificios 5 y 1 del residencial El Prado en Río Piedras, fue identificado en horas de la tarde como Jorge David Santana Marcano.
La víctima tenía 47 años de edad y era vecino de El Prado.
Con este asesinato suman 99 las muertes violentas ocurridas en la Ciudad Capital desde que comenzó el año, un aumento de 2 comparado con el 2018
