EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un incendio que se presume fue intencional destruyó varios vehículos estacionados en la carretera PR-149, kilómetro 22.4, en el sector Cerro Gordo, en Ciales.

Al lugar se presentaron los bomberos Torres y Martens, quienes extinguieron el fuego que consumió varios vehículos que se encontraban en el lugar.

No se informó la cantidad de los vehículos involucrados ni se ofrecieron detalles sobre los mismos.

Nadie resultó lesionado en estos hechos.

Investigó preliminarmente el agente Juan G. Ocasio Feliciano, del distrito de Ciales, y luego asumió jurisdicción la División de Vehículos Hurtados del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Arecibo.

