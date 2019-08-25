Buscan combatir las carreras clandestinas

>Archivo

Agentes del Distrito de Salinas investigaron un incidente desgraciado a eso de las 10:00 de la noche de ayer, en la pista de carreras Salinas Speed Way, del mismo municipio.

Según se informó, mientras Víctor M. Nieves Negrón participaba en el deporte del dragueo (carreteras de vehículos) su vehículo Toyota, Starlet del año 1982 – y modificado para estos fines-, perdió el control y dominio del volante impactando la barrera de seguridad de cemento, saliendo expulsado del mismo.

El perjudicado fue transportado en ambulancia hasta el hospital Sur- Med de Salinas donde certificaron la ausencia de signos vitales.

La fiscal Yojaira Rodríguez expidió la boleta para el levantamiento del cadáver e instruyó para la ocupación del auto.

(4) Comentarios

Juyequetejinco
Juyequetejinco Bien-Duro

En la pista o en la calle se matan igual.......

Report Add Reply
jimiln estados unidos
jimilin estados unidos

A cuantas M. P. H. iria ese carrito?

Report Add Reply
EL-MACHO-PUERCO
EL MACHO PUERCO

TAN DURO IBA EN ESA TOYOTA "STARLET" ,...QUE BARBARIDAD!!

Report Add Reply
Rascate
Lindo Bello

No usan cinturones de seguridad.

Report Add Reply

