Un indigente fue asesinado por un desconocido que lo atacó con un arma blanca frente a una farmacia en la sexta sección de Levittown, en Toa Baja.
Según el reporte preliminar, Anthony García Sánchez relató a los agentes del precinto de Levittown que en la tarde de ayer un sujeto, sin mediar palabra, lo hirió en el costado izquierdo.
El perjudicado fue llevado en condición de cuidado a un hospital del área, desde donde fue referido al Centro Médico de Río Piedras, donde falleció mientras era atendido.
El caso quedó en manos del agente Pagán, de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Bayamón, y el fiscal Carlos Peña.
