PONCE – La Fiscalía de Ponce refirió a la División de Integridad Pública del Departamento de Justicia una querella en la que presuntamente se señala a un agente de Patrullas de Carreteras involucrado en el hurto de una guagua Mitsubishi Montero.
La guagua fue hurtada el 22 de agosto en la urbanización Santa María, y poco después, agentes de la Uniformada la recuperaron mientras era transportada en una grúa propiedad de un amigo del agente sospechoso.
Los investigadores llevaron el caso a la Fiscalía, pero se determinó que por tratarse de un sospechoso que es agente del orden público, el caso fue referido a Integridad Pública en el Departamento de Justicia.
(2) Comentarios
Investigen a Henry Escalera. Nadie puede ser tan feo y bruto.
TIRO A LA LEY POR EL PISO Y SU DINIDA ESTA EN VEREMOS LA GRAN TENTACIÓN QUIEN PODRÁ VENDERLA EL QUE LOS TIENTA ES El DIABLO ENGAÑADOR Y DESPUÉS LOS ACUSAS No MUERDAN EL ANZUELO OOJO
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.