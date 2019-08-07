Agentes del distrito y del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Guayama investigan una agresión grave sufrida por un guardia de Corrección a eso de las 5:00 de la mañana de ayer en la cárcel de Guayama.
Según informó el oficial Wilfredo Ramírez Quiñonez, dos confinados lo agredieron con las manos en diferentes partes del cuerpo, causándole múltiples hematomas.
Ramírez Quiñonez fue atendido en el área médica de la institución de Guayama 1000 y se encuentra en condición estable.
El caso quedó en manos de agentes adscritos a la División de Homicidios del CIC de Guayama.
(1) Comentarios
A estos 2 hay que darle consecuencias fuertes porque están saliendo copycats.
