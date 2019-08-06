Un hombre fue víctima de un asalto mediante carjacking a las 5:27 de la tarde de ayer en la carretera PR-843, en el sector Los Aponte, en Trujillo Alto.
Según relató el perjudicado, mientras esperaba que se abriera el portón que controla el acceso hacia su comunidad, se le acercó un individuo que mediante amenaza lo despojó de un Volkswagen Jetta negro.
No se precisaron más detalles sobre el caso.
Asumieron las pesquisas agentes adscritos a la División de Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Carolina.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.