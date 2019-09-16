Debido a una conmoción cerebral producto de un golpe, un confinado identificado como Bryan Guasp Guerra, de 27 años, murió a las 7:22 de anoche en el área médica del Centro de Detención del Oeste, conocido cárcel El Limón, ubicado en la carretera PR-105, kilómetro 0.9, en Mayagüez.
La doctora Vázquez le diagnosticó un trauma en el área de la cabeza, previsiblemente a causa de un golpe, y lo declaró muerto.
El agente Jesús Alers, de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Mayagüez, se hizo cargo del caso junto al fiscal Omar Manfredy Ramos, quien ordenó el envío del cadáver al Instituto de Ciencias Forenses para ser sometido a una autopsia.
CHECK EL ESCUADRÓN DE LA MUERTE
