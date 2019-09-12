Policía

El Negociado de Investigaciones Especiales (NIE) investiga lo que ocurrió el 5 de mayo.

 Archivo / EL VOCERO

YABUCOA – Las autoridades investigan la muerte de un hombre, que presuntamente embistió con un vehículo uno de los portones de acceso al muelle de la empresa Buckeye (antigua refinería Shell) y después se estrelló contra una tubería de combustible.

El hombre fue hallado muerto a las 8:30 de la mañana de hoy por un guardia de seguridad que se acercó al Mitsubishi Lancer color vino modelo del 2006 color vino donde yacía el cadáver detrás del volante.

