La Policía investiga la muerte de un hombre de 57 años ocurrida a eso de las 3:35 de la tarde de ayer, jueves, en una residencia de la calle Obispado de la urbanización La Alhambra, en Ponce.
El hecho, que se investiga como posible suicidio, se reportó a través de una llamada al Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1. A los agentes llegar al lugar encontraron tirado en un dormitorio el cuerpo de Alberto José Jaramillo Lema, quien presentaba una herida de bala en lado izquierdo del pecho.
Cerca del cuerpo fue encontrada un arma.
El agente Francisco Meléndez, de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Ponce, y la fiscal Annette Esteves investigan.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.