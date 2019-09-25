El Negociado de la Policía de Puerto Rico del área de San Juan investiga tres incidentes de vehículos hurtados reportados durante la tarde de ayer y la madrugada de hoy.
El primer incidente fue reportado a eso de las 2:05 de la tarde de ayer, cuando un auto Kia Quinto de 2018 color blanco, con la tablilla IZC-912, fue hurtado en el Centro Médico de Río Piedras.
El segundo incidente se reportó a las 2:36 de la tarde de ayer, en el camino Luciano Vázquez, justo debajo del puente Luis A. Ferré. Allí se robaron un Mitsubishi Mirage color azul de 1997, con la tablilla CTL-428.
El último incidente ocurrió a las 12:12 de la madrugada de hoy, frente al edificio Millenium que ubica en la avenida Constitución en San Juan.
Según el perjudicado, dejó su auto Hyundai Accent color blanco de 2017, con la tablilla IXF-420, en el lugar antes mencionado y cuando regresó horas más tarde, el vehículo ya no estaba.
Se le dio conocimiento a la División de Vehículos Hurtados de San Juan.
