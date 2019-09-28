Un joven fue asesinado en horas de la madrugada de hoy en la calle Aragón, barrio Víctor Rojas 1, en Arecibo.
Según se informó, una llamada al Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó sobre una persona herida de bala y al llegar al lugar las autoridades encontraron el cuerpo de Ian Joel Soto Natal, de 23 años, frente a su residencia con varios impactos bala.
Al momento, se desconocen más datos sobre los hechos.
El agente Carlos J. Medina Delgado, de la División de Homicidios de Arecibo, en unión al fiscal Juan Ayala, de la fiscalía de Arecibo, investigan.
Siii senor MACHO PUERCO , los que se van a Estados Unidos a esconderse lla jamas pueden regresar a Puerto Rico , es que los van a matar.
Ayer matron a 2 y hoy lla va 1 y no se acabado el dia y manana es DOMINGO.
Y TAMBIÉN ESTÁ EN PERIODICOLAPERLA.COM.
SEGUN,..LEÍ EN OTRA NOTICIA,..EL TIPITO HABÍA REGRESADO DE LOS U.S.A.,..YA QUE SEGÚN DICE EL REPORTAJE,..EL SUPUESTAMENTE ESTABA INVOLUCRADO EN UN ASESINATO,..Y SE HABÍA LARGADO A ESCONDERSE EN LOS U.S.A. ,..Y LE DIO CON REGRESAR,...GRAVE ERROR?,...Y "CATAPLUN" ,..LE DIERON "K-PI-Q" PA" SEGUIDA!!,.....ESE SE OLVIDO DE SUS ENEMIGOS,.....PERO SUS ENEMIGOS,..NO SE OLVIDARON DE EL,...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,....PARA SABER MÁS JORNADAPR.COM
