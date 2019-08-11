Un hombre resultó milagrosamente ileso luego de ser baleado en la madrugada de hoy en la calle F del sector Nueva Vida del barrio El Tuque, en Ponce.
Francisco J. Ortiz denunció que cuando se disponía abrir la puerta de entrada de su residencia, tres individuos le realizaron varios disparos, sin que ninguno lograra impactarlo.
El agente Eliezer Almodóvar, de Servicios Técnicos, se hizo cargo de la recopilación de los casquillos de bala, mientras agentes de la División de Homicidios asumieron la investigación.
