Jaime Mayol

El animador de televisión Jaime Mayol.

 Brandon Cruz González / EL VOCERO

El animador de televisión Jaime Mayol fue víctima del hurto de una pistola Beretta calibre .40 que dejó en su automóvil Acura estacionado en el negocio Gui-Ken Grill, en el sector La Marina, en la PR-21 de Río Piedras.

El hurto de la pistola fue denunciado a las 11:45 de la mañana del martes, según la querella radicada en el Precinto de Puerto Nuevo.

Agentes de la División de Delitos Contra la Propiedad del CIC de San Juan investigan.

(1) Comentarios

ENKI PRO USA
ENKI PRO USA

moron por dejarla en el Auio ........ una BORICUADA

