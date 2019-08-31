ambulancia
EL VOCERO / Archivo

A las 6:54 de la tarde de ayer se reportó un accidente de carácter grave en la carretera 17, salida hacia la carretera 181, en Río Piedras. 

Según la Policía, mientras David Cordero San Miguel, de 50 años, conducía su motora Yamaha, color blanca, año 2006 por la vía referida perdió el control y cayó al pavimento. 

Cordero San Miguel fue transportado al hospital Centro Medico en Río Piedras en condición de cuidado tras recibir varios traumas en diferentes partes del cuerpo. 

Agentes adscritos a la División de Patrullas de Carreteras de San Juan y en unión al fiscal Omar Domínguez investigan los hechos. 

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.