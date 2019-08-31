A las 6:54 de la tarde de ayer se reportó un accidente de carácter grave en la carretera 17, salida hacia la carretera 181, en Río Piedras.
Según la Policía, mientras David Cordero San Miguel, de 50 años, conducía su motora Yamaha, color blanca, año 2006 por la vía referida perdió el control y cayó al pavimento.
Cordero San Miguel fue transportado al hospital Centro Medico en Río Piedras en condición de cuidado tras recibir varios traumas en diferentes partes del cuerpo.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Patrullas de Carreteras de San Juan y en unión al fiscal Omar Domínguez investigan los hechos.
