HUMACAO — Un individuo que conducía un Toyota Tercel por el kilómetro 4.5 de la PR-925, en el barrio Pasto Viejo resultó mortalmente herido de bala al ser tiroteado al mediodía de hoy.
Agentes de la Uniformada y paramédicos se trasladaron al lugar. Los informes preliminares apuntan que la víctima murió en el lugar.
A eso de las 5:00 de la tarde de hoy la Policía indicó que la víctima no había sido identificada. El asesinato está siendo investigado por la agente Aracelis Aponte, de la División de Homicidios y la fiscal Inés Escóbales.
Entre el 1 de enero y la tarde de hoy la Policía mantienen 398 asesinatos, una reducción de 39 comparado con el 2018.
