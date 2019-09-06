Agentes adscritos a la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Mayagüez, investigan un incidente desgraciado ocurrido a las 5:26 de la tarde de hoy, en Cabo Rojo, en la que un niño resultó muerto.
Según se informó preliminarmente, mientras un menor de 7 años jugaba en una hamaca, quedó enredado en la misma.
La abuela se percató de que el menor estaba enredado y tenía el rostro morado y posteriormente lo transportó al CDT Metropolitano de Cabo Rojo, donde el doctor de turno certificó su muerte.
La Policía informó que más adelante se ampliará la información.
IRRESPONSABLE y DESQUIDADOS MALOS FALTOS DE AMOR...
Que en paz descanse.. Una alma imnocente..
ea rayoo ! .... triste el caso ... [unsure]
