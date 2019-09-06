VR20012016_Policia_Web 2

>Archivo/EL VOCERO

Agentes adscritos a la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Mayagüez, investigan un incidente desgraciado ocurrido a las 5:26 de la tarde de hoy, en Cabo Rojo, en la que un niño resultó muerto.

Según se informó preliminarmente, mientras un menor de 7 años jugaba en una hamaca, quedó enredado en la misma.

La abuela se percató de que el menor estaba enredado y tenía el rostro morado y posteriormente lo transportó al CDT Metropolitano de Cabo Rojo, donde el doctor de turno certificó su muerte.

La Policía informó que más adelante se ampliará la información.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(3) Comentarios

Lopalopa
Lopalopa Lopalopa

IRRESPONSABLE y DESQUIDADOS MALOS FALTOS DE AMOR...

Report Add Reply
Don Dinero Kuleaera
Mojon De Guayaba

Que en paz descanse.. Una alma imnocente..

Report Add Reply
ENKI PRO USA
ENKI PRO USA

ea rayoo ! .... triste el caso ... [unsure]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.