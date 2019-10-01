Policias asesinato
PONCE – Un individuo que se encontraba en libertad bajo una probatoria federal fue asesinado a eso de la 1:10 de la tarde de hoy en la cancha del residencial La Ceiba.

La víctima fue identificada preliminarmente como Josué Morales Rodríguez, de 31 años. Tenía domicilio en la vecina comunidad Campo Alegre.

Agentes de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Ponce se encuentran investigando.

(1) Comentarios

Rascate
Lindo Bello

Otra cucaracha de k-cerio menos en la colonia chatarra.

Report Add Reply

