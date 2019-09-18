Un asesinato se reportó a eso de las 7:00 a.m. de hoy, en el kilómetro 0.6 del ramal 5520, en el barrio Cerro Gordo, en Villalba.
En el lugar, fue hallado el cadáver de un hombre, que presentaba heridas de bala en el área de la cabeza.
Al momento, el occiso no ha sido identificado.
Agentes del distrito de Villalba protegen la escena y al lugar fueron enviados agentes de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Ponce para iniciar la investigación correspondiente.
