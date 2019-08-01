pistola
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Una mujer fue víctima de un robo por carjacking a las 10:14 de anoche en la intersección de las carreteras PR-944 y PR-945, en el barrio Masa, en Gurabo.

Según informó la perjudicada, dos individuos premunidos de un arma la amenazaron e intimidaron para despojarla de un Hyundai Veloster gris de 2016, con tablilla JBG-342.

Luego, abandonaron el lugar sin causarle daño físico alguno.

Agentes adscritos a la División de Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Caguas se hicieron cargo del caso.

(1) Comentarios

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

ahora vende el carro a otro infeliz para poder jugar en las tragamonedas y que hacienda gane para pagarle a los policias su overtime

