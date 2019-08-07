policia
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Una mujer resultó herida de bala en la cabeza esta mañana en medio de una balacera con agentes de la Policía que presuntamente procuraban detener al conductor de un automóvil hurtado en un carjacking.

Los hechos ocurrieron en la calle Hatillo, en Hato Rey.

Los informes preliminares señalan que la mujer se encontraba en el automóvil hurtado y que su estado es de gravedad.

Pendientes a www.elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta noticia. 

(2) Comentarios

jimiln estados unidos
jimilin estados unidos

Buen trabajo policias, sigan disparando a esas sabandijas.

Report Add Reply
Carlos Arroyo
Carlos Arroyo

Play stupid games win stupid prizes.

Report Add Reply

