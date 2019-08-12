20180305_VR_POLICIA_BCG_06

 

 EL VOCERO / Archivo

Una mujer sorprendió a un hombre durmiendo en el interior de su vehículo a la 1:04 de la madrugada de hoy, en la avenida Miramar, en Santurce.

Según la querellante, al llegar a su vehículo Jeep Campass color gris de 2012, que se encontraba estacionado en el lugar, se percató que en el interior del mismo se encontraba un hombre durmiendo, quien aparentemente tuvo libre acceso ya que el auto no presentaba daños.

El individuo, quien tampoco robó propiedad del interior del vehículo, se despertó y se marchó del lugar.

Este insólito caso fue investigado por agentes adscritos al Precinto de Santurce.

(3) Comentarios

jimiln estados unidos
jimilin estados unidos

Es que los caserios ay tantos ruido de tiroteo , el prefiere dormir adentro de carros ajenos y la renta de a gratis.

Report Add Reply
Maduro
Irma Cerame

SE HUBIERA ACOSTADO CON EL.

Report Add Reply
Mira nene
Manuel Rivera

Pues que lo deje dormir!

Report Add Reply

