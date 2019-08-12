Una mujer sorprendió a un hombre durmiendo en el interior de su vehículo a la 1:04 de la madrugada de hoy, en la avenida Miramar, en Santurce.
Según la querellante, al llegar a su vehículo Jeep Campass color gris de 2012, que se encontraba estacionado en el lugar, se percató que en el interior del mismo se encontraba un hombre durmiendo, quien aparentemente tuvo libre acceso ya que el auto no presentaba daños.
El individuo, quien tampoco robó propiedad del interior del vehículo, se despertó y se marchó del lugar.
Este insólito caso fue investigado por agentes adscritos al Precinto de Santurce.
(3) Comentarios
Es que los caserios ay tantos ruido de tiroteo , el prefiere dormir adentro de carros ajenos y la renta de a gratis.
SE HUBIERA ACOSTADO CON EL.
Pues que lo deje dormir!
