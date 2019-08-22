Una mujer vestida de india llevó a cabo una manifestación, en la carretera número 30, kilómetro 7, en dirección de Gurabo hacia Caguas.
El cartel exponía "Justicia para Arleys". Arellys Mercado Ríos fue asesinada el fin de semana por un hombre que viciosamente asesinó de un balazo en el cuello.
El presunto asesino, Jensen Medina, salió ayer libre bajo fianza.
Por la manifestación, el tránsito en la vía estuvo pesado.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Patrulla Carretera del área de Caguas, llegaron al lugar.
