Policia
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Una menor sufrió quemaduras luego de virar un envase con café caliente en una vivienda del municipio de Adjuntas, informó la Policía.

Según la Uniformada, una mujer dejó un envase con café caliente en el área del fregadero y su hija de cuatro años se trepó y viró el envase accidentalmente.

La menor fue transportada por su madre al Centro de Diagnóstico y Tratamiento (CDT) de Adjuntas, donde fue atendida por quemaduras de segundo grado en la espalda y piernas.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.