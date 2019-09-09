Una menor sufrió quemaduras luego de virar un envase con café caliente en una vivienda del municipio de Adjuntas, informó la Policía.
Según la Uniformada, una mujer dejó un envase con café caliente en el área del fregadero y su hija de cuatro años se trepó y viró el envase accidentalmente.
La menor fue transportada por su madre al Centro de Diagnóstico y Tratamiento (CDT) de Adjuntas, donde fue atendida por quemaduras de segundo grado en la espalda y piernas.
