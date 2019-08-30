Un arma de fuego y múltiples municiones fue el saldo de un hallazgo frente al edificio 10, en el residencial Jardines de Sellés, en San Juan.
Conforme se dijo, el hallazgo se produjo mientras el personal de la Unidad de Impacto de la Policía Municipal de San Juan llevaba a cabo patrullaje preventivo en el residencial antes mencionado.
Se ocuparon 1 rifle AK-47, 2 cargadores y 57 balas calibre 7.66
