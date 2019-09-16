Una apropiación ilegal fue reportada a las 11:03 de la mañana de hoy, en la calle Faraday de la urbanización Jardines Metropolitano en Río Piedras.
Según el querellante, dejó su auto estacionado en la mencionada calle, y al regresar al mismo, se percató que se robaron las cuatro gomas con aros al vehículo Honda, modelo Accord, año 2019, color blanco.
Fue dejado en bloques en el lugar.
El agente Pérez adscrito al distrito de Río Piedras se hizo a cargo de la investigación.
