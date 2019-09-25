Israel-Velez-Vargas.jpg

Israel Vélez Vargas.>Suministrada 

Agentes de la División de Homicidios, investiga la desaparición de Israel Vélez Vargas, de 59 años, residente en la urbanización Cristal, calle Esmeralda 193, de Aguadilla.

El sujeto fue visto por última vez el pasado 20 de septiembre.

Según informó el Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC), Vélez Vargas es requerido por su hermano Eugenio Vélez Vargas, quien lo describió como de tez trigueña, ojos negros, pelo negro, 5″3 pies de estatura y unas 130 libras de peso.

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(4) Comentarios

Hombre De Derecha
Hombre De Derecha

la ultima vez que lo vi tenia todos los dientes...

Report Add Reply
Dandotepor ese
Dandote Duro pie ese

Por su Linda sonrisa lo encontraran. Esperamos q con vida.

Report Add Reply
CACHAPERO STRIKES BACK
Elma Merro

Ese es Alcaraz José Hiram, forista del Vocero, 😄

Report Add Reply
Jose Santos
Jose Santos

Siiii, lo encontraron, es Alcaraz como dices.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.