Agentes de la División de Homicidios, investiga la desaparición de Israel Vélez Vargas, de 59 años, residente en la urbanización Cristal, calle Esmeralda 193, de Aguadilla.
El sujeto fue visto por última vez el pasado 20 de septiembre.
Según informó el Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC), Vélez Vargas es requerido por su hermano Eugenio Vélez Vargas, quien lo describió como de tez trigueña, ojos negros, pelo negro, 5″3 pies de estatura y unas 130 libras de peso.
la ultima vez que lo vi tenia todos los dientes...
Por su Linda sonrisa lo encontraran. Esperamos q con vida.
Ese es Alcaraz José Hiram, forista del Vocero, 😄
Siiii, lo encontraron, es Alcaraz como dices.
