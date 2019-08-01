Yashira Carmona Guadalupe, de 29 años y vecina de Carolina, fue procesada por presuntamente maltratar y torturar a su pareja con un cigarrillo encendido y amenazarlo con un cuchillo, en hechos ocurridos el 28 de julio.
Según la investigación realizada por el agente Esteban Rivera, la imputada, en medio de una discusión con su pareja consensual, le pegó un cigarrillo encendido en el cuello mientras le hacía expresiones soeces y lo amenazaba con un cuchillo de cocina.
El fiscal Luis Rivera llevó el caso ante el juez de turno, quien determinó causa para arresto y le fijó una fianza de cinco mil dólares, que fue pagada por intermedio de un fiador privado.
La vista preliminar fue fijada para el 8 de agosto.
(3) Comentarios
Joker se te fue la guagua 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Nada mas que mirar la foto es bien traumatizante
ESTA IRMA CERAME NO PARA DE HACER FECHORIAS HAHAHAHA
