Cargos por agresión sexual fueron sometidos en el Tribunal de Arecibo contra Omar Vallellanes Rosado, de 29 años.
Según la Policía, en agosto de 2017 el imputado violó a su hijastra de 14 años.
La jueza Cyndia Irizarry Casiano, del Tribunal de Primera Instancia en Arecibo, luego de escuchar la prueba determinó causa para su arresto y fijó una fianza de 50,000 dólares, la cual el acusado no prestó, por lo que fue ingresado en la cárcel de Bayamón hasta la vista preliminar pautada para el 29 de agosto.
