Un comerciante vecino de Carolina fue procesado anoche por haber infringido la ley de violencia doméstica luego de presuntamente amenazar de muerte a su expareja.

Según la investigación realizada por la agente Jeannette Rosado y el sargento Luis Rivera, de la División de Violencia Doméstica, en medio de una discusión con la mujer, José E. Chinea González, de 38 años, la conminó a abandonar su residencia o, en caso contrario, le daría “tres tiros”.

La jueza Lirio Bernal determinó causa para arresto y le impuso una fianza de cinco mil dólares, que fue diferida por la Oficina de Servicios con Antelación al Juicio (OSAJ).

(1) Comentarios

HandyManPR
Ricky Spanish

[ninja]....Va a llegar un momento que en la Isla los matrimonios NI podran discutir!!...si la mujer amenza e insulta al marido,nada pasa...si el marido amenaza e insulta a la mujer...Ufff...fianza y preso!!!...a la larga todo esto traera MAS violencia y asesinatos hacia la mujer!!!...[whistling]

Report Add Reply

