Un comerciante vecino de Carolina fue procesado anoche por haber infringido la ley de violencia doméstica luego de presuntamente amenazar de muerte a su expareja.
Según la investigación realizada por la agente Jeannette Rosado y el sargento Luis Rivera, de la División de Violencia Doméstica, en medio de una discusión con la mujer, José E. Chinea González, de 38 años, la conminó a abandonar su residencia o, en caso contrario, le daría “tres tiros”.
La jueza Lirio Bernal determinó causa para arresto y le impuso una fianza de cinco mil dólares, que fue diferida por la Oficina de Servicios con Antelación al Juicio (OSAJ).
(1) Comentarios
[ninja]....Va a llegar un momento que en la Isla los matrimonios NI podran discutir!!...si la mujer amenza e insulta al marido,nada pasa...si el marido amenaza e insulta a la mujer...Ufff...fianza y preso!!!...a la larga todo esto traera MAS violencia y asesinatos hacia la mujer!!!...[whistling]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.