Agentes de los Cuerpo de Investigación Criminal (CIC) de Aibonito y Ponce realizaron gestiones con los familiares de un vecino del barrio Río Cañas, en Juana Díaz que desapareció el pasado fin de semana, para determinar si se trata del hombre cuyo cadáver calcinado fue hallado el sábado en el barrio Llanos, en Coamo.
El desaparecido fue identificado como Wilbin Reyes Torres, de 44 años de edad. Se espera que familiares acudan al Negociado de Ciencias Forenses en Río Piedras, para colaborar en el proceso de identificación mediante placas dentales o ADN.
El cadáver calcinado fue hallado a media tarde del pasado sábado 21 de septiembre en la PR-545 sector Cotto Ruiz del barrio Los Llanos de Coamo.
Se exhorta a la ciudadanía que de poseer información que ayude con el esclarecimiento de casos, favor de llamar al 787-343-2020.
EL ESPÍRITU DICE QUE VENDRA SIN TREGUA EL DÍA DEL SEÑOR ES NECESARIO QUÉ ESTE EVANGELIO SEA PREDICADO A TODO PECADOR LA PALABRA DICE QUE ESTA YA SE ACERCA ÉL DIA DEL SEÑOR JESUCRISTO AMEN AMEN AMEN GRACIAS SEÑOR AMEN
SI LA JUSTICIA DEL HOMBRE NO PUEDAN JUZGAR O Hacer JUSTICIA QUIEN ESCAPARÁ DE LA JUSTICIA DE DIOS POR ESO ARREGLA LAS CUENTAS CON DIOS NO SEA QUE MUERAS SIN CRISTO Y TE VALLAS SIN LA SALVACIÓN..
