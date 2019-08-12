Tres cargos por sustancias controladas fueron radicados contra Luis D. Rosario Sanabria, de 38 años y residente de Quebradillas.
Se presentó el caso ante la juez Ángela Díaz Escalera del Tribunal de Primera Instancia de Arecibo, quien determinó causa por el delito y le fijó una fianza global de $9,000 que se prestarán a través de un fiador privado hasta la vista preliminar del 27 de agosto.
Se le ocuparon 130 bolsas de heroína, 64 bolsas de cocaína, 9 bolsas de crack, 13 bolsas de marihuana y $178 en efectivo a Rosario en el Residencial Guarionex de Quebradillas el 6 de agosto.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.