La agente Debra Mena González, de la División de Delitos Sexuales y Maltrato a Menor de Arecibo, radicó cargos junto al fiscal Juan Ayala Acevedo por actos lascivos contra Joselyn Meléndez Sepúlveda, de 32 años y residente en Vega Baja.
La juez Cyndia Irizarry Casiano, del Tribunal de Primera Instancia en Arecibo, determinó causa para arresto tras escuchar la prueba y fijó una fianza de $30,000, que fue prestada hasta la vista preliminar a llevarse a cabo el 10 de septiembre.
El delito se cometió contra una menor en 2013.
