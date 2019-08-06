Los tres carriles de la autopista De Diego, en dirección de Bayamón a San Juan, que fueron cerrados a eso de las 10:15 de la mañana cuando un camión que transportaba asfalto perdió la carga, fue reabierto a las 1:45 p.m.
La autopista había dejado un carril abierto a la altura del kilómetro 8.9 antes de la estación de peaje de Buchanan.
Pero a las 2:45 se informó que se reabría.
(2) Comentarios
👋🏼ese error le costara @ Pueblo de PR🇵🇷
sera el costo de miles y se cobrara en Millones la perdida...
sera otro truco..... zz taradamental
Omg ahora los abogados de pier llegan tarde al tribunal supremo
