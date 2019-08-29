BAYAMÓN – El recluso que fue hallado muerto en la mañana de hoy en una celda del Anexo 292 del complejo carcelario de Bayamón fue identificado como José (Junito) Dávila Quiñones, quien cumplía una condena de cadena perpetua por un asesinato ocurrido en Aguadilla en enero de 2014.
El cadáver Dávila Quiñones, de 38 años y vecino de Ceiba, presentaba golpes y fue hallado suspendido de una sabana atada a los barrotes.
El caso fue informado como persona muerta y las autoridades aguardarán por los hallazgos de la autopsia ante la sospecha de que se trata de un asesinato.
Según los informes policiales, Dávila Quiñones fue convicto por el asesinato de Kenneth Hernández Vargas.
(4) Comentarios
a ese se lo llevo quien lo trajo...... lo asistieron⛓⚰️
No le dieron Dr Mecanico para que despertara.
A ESE LE DIERON SENDA "ZURRAPA",....Y DESPUÉS LO COLGARON,....ACASO NO SERÁ JENSEN,...EL QUE MATO DE ABUSO A LA MUCHACHA,..DE CAGUAS,...EL ESTÁ INGRESADO AHÍ EN LA CARCEL REGIONAL DE BAYAMON,...EL NEGRO MINOTAURO ESTÁ ESPERANDO DESESPERADO EL REGRESO DE SU ANTIGUA NOVIA DE PRESO,...A LA GAVIOTA IRMA CERAME MAYSONET AKA EL AMERICANO,....LO QUE NO SABE MINOTAURO ES QUE IRMA CERAME MAYSONET AKA EL AMERICANO,..VIVE EN CONCUBINATO AHÍ EN LOS U.S.A. CON OTRO "MOLLETO" PROCEDENTE DEL ESTADO DE ALABAMA,.IRMA CERAME MAYSONET,...SÓLO ESCOGE NEGROS,...POR QUE SUS NALGAS SON INSACIABLES ,...[beam][beam][beam]
¿”Pendientes”?, gran pendejada...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.