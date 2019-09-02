Un accidente de auto de carácter fatal se reportó anoche en la avenida Teniente Nelson Martínez frente a Lala’s Sport Nutrition en Bayamón.
Según se informó, una llamada a través del sistema de emergencias 9-1-1, alertó a la policía de un accidente en el lugar, y al llegar los agentes localizaron en el interior de un vehículo Honda, modelo Accord a Ángel Luis De Jesús Ortiz -de 50 años y residente de San Juan-, quien había impactado un objeto fijo en el lugar y falleció en el lugar.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Patrullas y Carretera de Bayamón en unión al fiscal de turno investigaron la escena.
(1) Comentarios
queria llegar rapido para no tener que hacer nada
