Dos delincuentes armados cometieron anoche un asalto y un carjacking en un restaurante de comida rápida que ubica en el barrio Almirante, en Vega Baja.
Según la información preliminar, el querellante alegó que dos individuos enmascarados y portando armas de fuego entraron al lugar y lo despojaron de $250 en efectivo y de inmediato realizaron un disparo de advertencia donde un cliente resultó herido en el brazo derecho por los fragmentos de bala.
Al cliente también lo despojaron de su guagua Toyota Matrix color negra de 2003, con tablilla JAB- 951.
El caso sería referido a la División de Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Vega Baja.
