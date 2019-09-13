Una muerte violenta se reportó a eso de las 5:11 de la madrugada de hoy, en la calle 3 de la urbanización La Riviera en Puerto Nuevo, San Juan.
Según el informe, una llamada al Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó a la Policía y al llegar al lugar antes mencionado, los agentes encontraron el cuerpo baleado de un hombre dentro de un auto color gris. El occiso no ha sido identificado.
Agentes adscritos al Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de San Juan se hicieron cargo de la pesquisa junto al fiscal de turno.
