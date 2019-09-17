policia
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un hombre fue víctima de un asalto mediante carjacking a las 2:50 de la tarde de ayer en la avenida José A. Sampol, cerca de la urbanización Las Delicias, en Ponce.

Según el reporte preliminar, Omar Ortiz denunció que cuando conducía su Honda Civic rojo de 1997, tablilla EPG-397, se detuvo a verificar una pequeña avería en el auto. En ese momento se le acercó rápidamente un automóvil blanco y el conductor, portando una pistola, lo despojó de su vehículo.

La investigación quedó en manos de agentes de la División de Robos de Ponce.

