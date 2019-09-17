Un hombre fue víctima de un asalto mediante carjacking a las 2:50 de la tarde de ayer en la avenida José A. Sampol, cerca de la urbanización Las Delicias, en Ponce.
Según el reporte preliminar, Omar Ortiz denunció que cuando conducía su Honda Civic rojo de 1997, tablilla EPG-397, se detuvo a verificar una pequeña avería en el auto. En ese momento se le acercó rápidamente un automóvil blanco y el conductor, portando una pistola, lo despojó de su vehículo.
La investigación quedó en manos de agentes de la División de Robos de Ponce.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.