Un hombre fue víctima de un atraco por carjacking a la 1:23 de la madrugada de hoy en la calle Soberana de la urbanización Ciudad Señorial, en Cupey.
Según relató el perjudicado, se le acercó un sujeto armado que, mediante amenaza e intimidación, lo despojó de un teléfono celular, documentos personales y de su auto, un Toyota Yaris azul de 2017, con tablilla IWV-222.
El asaltante fue descrito como de tez trigueña, pelo negro, unas 160 libras de peso y cerca de cinco pies y siete pulgadas de estatura. Vestía una camisa anaranjada y chancletas.
Agentes de la División de Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de San Juan asumieron las pesquisas.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.