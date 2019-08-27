Carjackings
Suministrada

LOÍZA- Un carjacking fue reportado en la madrugada de ayer en la urbanización Villas de Loíza.

La víctima alegó a las autoridades, que dos individuos armados se le acercaron y lo amenazaron de muerte, ordenándole que se bajar del automóvil.

Los mozalbetes huyeron de la escena en un Hyundai Accent color blanco del 2017, a un destino no precisado.

La División de Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Carolina (CIC), está a cargo de la investigación de este suceso.

