LOÍZA- Un carjacking fue reportado en la madrugada de ayer en la urbanización Villas de Loíza.
La víctima alegó a las autoridades, que dos individuos armados se le acercaron y lo amenazaron de muerte, ordenándole que se bajar del automóvil.
Los mozalbetes huyeron de la escena en un Hyundai Accent color blanco del 2017, a un destino no precisado.
La División de Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Carolina (CIC), está a cargo de la investigación de este suceso.
