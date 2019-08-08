pistola
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un asalto mediante carjacking se reportó a las 4:00 de la madrugada de hoy en la marginal de Alturas de Río Grande, en este municipio.

Según el perjudicado, tres individuos armados y con los rostros cubiertos se le acercaron y bajo amenaza e intimidación, lo despojaron de su vehículo Toyota Yaris color gris de 2011.

El perjudicado resultó ileso y los individuos abandonaron el lugar con rumbo hacia Canóvanas por la Ruta 66.

Agentes adscritos al Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Fajardo continúan con la pesquisa.

